TV host faces backlash for 'sick' joke about Prince Harry: Meghan's pal blasts Patrick Christys

TV presenter Patrick Christys has sparked fury with his joke during an interview with royal correspondent Charles Rae about the Duke of Sussex amid his plan to return to the UK.



The two TV personalities were discussing the Duke of Sussex's opinion of The Crown when the presenter joked it would be hard to choose whether or not he'd shoot James Corden or the Prince with a fake gun.



GB News host Christys received huge backlash from viewers for the comments as viewers even complained to Ofcom.



Meghan Markle and Harry's friend Omid Scobie also expressed his anger as he posted: "Unlike this country’s quality news broadcasters, it seems you can get away with saying just about anything on @GBNews – including sick jokes about wanting to shoot people. And people wonder why Prince Harry has been so concerned about his security in the UK."

Patrick commented: "What I find interesting about this was this was just before – I think this flew under the radar a bit for people. Just before Harry and Meghan did their Netflix thing, Harry did a thing with James Corden."



He went on: "I tell you what… oh gosh. If you had one fake gun and one fake bullet and you lined up Harry and James Corden I don’t know which one you’d go for."

Charles laughed at the comment as Patrick continued: "And he was saying to him, 'How do you feel about The Crown?'

"And he said, 'Well I like The Crown. I don’t mind The Crown, because it’s obviously not real.'

"He was having a pop at people doing news broadcasts and slamming them and presenting certain things as facts.

"And I thought, 'That’s not really true, is it Harry?' I mean, it became obvious why he said that shortly afterwards because he signed a multi-million pound deal with Netflix and The Crown is on Netflix."

However, the comments sparked reactions from the viewers, who took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their disgust.

One wrote: "Will @Ofcom act? Or sit on its hands and indulge GB News hate speech yet again? Clear breach of its code. Anyone can complain, only takes a few minutes."



"This is disgusting," another viewer tweeted, while one posted: "@Ofcom this is shameful and dangerous!!"