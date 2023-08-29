Eminem warns Vivek Ramaswamy to stop using his music for performances

Eminem demands Vivek Ramaswamy to halt campaign music usage.

Eminem has taken legal measures to ensure that his compositions, including the hit track Lose Yourself, are removed from Vivek Ramaswamy's campaign playlist.

This decision comes following a notification sent by BMI, a music rights management service, to Ramaswamy's campaign.

The BMI attorney, Pamela Williams, communicated Eminem's objection to the use of his musical works in the campaign.

Williams also informed the campaign that the Eminem works would be removed from a BMI license agreement previously in place with the campaign.

Williams' letter to the campaign made it explicitly clear that any future performance of Eminem's works by the Vivek 2024 campaign would be considered a "material breach of the Agreement," with BMI reserving all rights and remedies in response to such breaches.

Ramaswamy has joined a long list of Republican contenders who have faced cease and desist letters, legal threats, and lawsuits from musicians disapproving of their music being used in campaigns.

Ramaswamy's situation appears to stem from a blanket agreement with BMI, a standard practice that covers a wide range of musical works. The letter served as notice that Eminem's works were no longer included under this agreement.