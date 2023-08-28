Adele makes bombshell confession about having baby with boyfriend Rich Paul: Watch

Adele has recently expressed her desire to have another child with boyfriend Rich Paul and even shares what name Rich likes it for a baby.



In a video that is going viral on social media, the Hello hitmaker, who share 10-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Koncecki, lives in with sports agent Rich in LA following her split in 2019.

During her Las Vegas residency show, the musician opened up about the future of her relationship with Rich while she was talking to a pregnant concert-goer who requested her to name her “unborn child”.

The pregnant lady told Adele, ‘So, I’m pregnant, that’s my first kid. I just found out that I’m having a girl.”

“My husband and I cannot figure out, for the life of us, what name we want. We have two,” she said.

Adele confessed she also wanted to be a mother again very soon, stating, “Well, I really want to be a mom again soon, so I’ve actually been writing lists.”

“Every time I see a name I like, I write it down in my phone,” revealed the songstress.

The expectant mother in the crowd continued, “We have two names and we’ve been going back and forth. I can’t, for the life of me, decide. I like boy names for girls.”

“The first name is Parker, or Spencer,” she shared.

Adele also disclosed that she “prefers boy names for girls”, and responded, “I can’t say Parker because Rich likes that name.”

“I’ll say Spencer. I love Ray for a girl as well, spelled like the boy’s name,” added the singer.