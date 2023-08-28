Taylor Swift’s bestie Jack Antonoff takes hilarious dig at Scooter Braun

Taylor Swift’s longtime collaborator and bestie had a hilarious reaction to the ongoing client exodus the controversial talent manager Scooter Braun is facing.

Antonoff, 39, posted a meme based off of the popular Sims game on his Instagram Story on Sunday, August 27, which pointedly shaded Braun.

In the image, female character in the game is seated in front of the computer while a baby in engulfed in flames. The text atop it said, “Not now sweetie, mommy is trying to figure out why Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Idina Menzel just fired Scooter Braun as their manager.”

He then included a link to his band Bleachers’ Live at Radio City Music Hall LP just below the viral meme.

Neither Antonoff nor Braun, 42, have further addressed the social media posts.

The post comes a week after many of Braun’s famous clients parted ways with him. Reports confirmed that Ariana Grande had split professionally with the talent manager which was quickly followed up by news of Demi Lovato doing the same.

Idina Menzel also ended her professional relationship with Braun in January, per The Hollywood Reporter.

However, there are still conflicting reports of Justin Bieber also parting ways with his longtime manager, who discovered him on YouTube when he was only 13.

Meanwhile, Swift’s beef with Braun dates back to 2019 when he acquired the rights to her master recordings.

“Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy,” Swift wrote in a lengthy Tumblr post at the time. “Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it.”

When Braun later sold the masters for more than $300 million in 2020, the singer began rerecording her first six albums in a bid to reclaim them.