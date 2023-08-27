Faith Kipyegon claims 5,000m gold, becomes one of athletics greats

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon (C) reacts as she crosses the finish line to win the women's 5000m final ahead of Netherlands' Sifan Hassan (L) and Kenya's Beatrice Chebet (R). AFP

Faith Kipyegon, the Kenyan distance running sensation, etched her name in history as she secured an extraordinary victory in the 5,000 meters at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Adding to her triumph in the 1500m just days ago, Kipyegon's double gold feat cements her legacy among the greatest in distance running.

Kipyegon, 29, executed a tactically impeccable race, showcasing her mastery over the longer distance. With a composed final lap, she clinched the gold medal in 14 minutes and 53.88 seconds.

The Dutch contender, Sifan Hassan, took home the silver with a timing of 14:54.11, while fellow Kenyan Beatrice Chebet secured the bronze in 14:54.33.

In a race marked by strategic manoeuvre, Kipyegon's patience and strategic prowess came to the fore. Amidst a field containing six of the fastest women in history, she demonstrated unparalleled dominance this season.

Kipyegon's accomplishments extend beyond the World Championships, as she has also set world records in the 1500m, 5000m, and mile this year.

The Kenyan athlete's victory highlighted her remarkable consistency and determination, making her a force to be reckoned with on the global stage. Her achievements underscore the prowess of East African distance runners.

Kipyegon's accomplishment was all the more striking as it marked her second gold in this championship, a feat that firmly positions her as one of the sport's all-time greats.

