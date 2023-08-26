Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘toxic’ relationships present major double standard

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not on good terms with the Royal Family things have gotten more complicated as the years progressed.

Catherine Meyer-Funnell, Royal Reporter at Express UK pointed that since stepping down as working royals in 2020, the Sussexes have criticised the Royals, whether it was in their Oprah interview in 2021 or their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

Moreover, Prince Harry specifically called out his father King Charles and brother Prince William in his memoir, Spare which further strained their ties.

On the other hand, Meghan is also estranged from her father, Thomas Markle, after he admitted to working with British paparazzi ahead of her wedding to Harry in 2018.

Royal expert Jan Moir dubbed Harry and Meghan’s relationship with The Firm as a “burnt-out bombsite” in her piece for Daily Mail.

She added that there are no hopes of reconciliations despite the fact that Harry is meant to attend a charity event in London.

“Relations are at rock bottom, clemency is in the deep freeze. The outstretched hand has been withdrawn and the peace pipe has been doused with a thousand duchessy tears. It is over.”

Moir noted that the Sussexes embrace “big themes such as reconciliation and family” and “talk earnestly of healing, humanity and hope but, somehow, never apply these messages to themselves and their relationships with their families, which are as toxic as a giant hogweed swamp.”

Previously, Daniela Elser also presented a more objective narrative in her piece for News.com.au. She noted that there is a double standard when it comes to Meghan not forgiving her father.

Acknowledging there being an issue with calls for forgiveness, she wrote, “Meghan and Harry not excusing Thomas and welcoming him with open arms is just held up as proof of how selfish and unfeeling they are – and yet when the royal family does exactly the same thing, it is presented as being morally superior and virtuous and oh-so-strong.”