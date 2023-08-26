Alice Cooper reveals Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial was never discussed during tour

Alice Cooper claims that bandmate Johnny Depp's defamation trial with Amber Heard was never a topic of discussion during the recent Hollywood Vampires tour.

Cooper, 75, told Vulture that he "never watched a moment of" Depp's live-televised Virginia trial, which held Heard liable for defamation for her 2018 op-ed about coming out with abuse claims.

The decision was made on June 1, 2022, while Depp, 60, was on tour in the United Kingdom with musician Jeff Beck. (Beck passed away in January.) They've subsequently reached an agreement and withdrawn their appeals, and Heard, 37, has agreed to pay Depp $1 million in restitution.

"Not at all. If you talk to Johnny about it, it was something that happened," Cooper said, when questioned if he ever felt "hesitancy" to tour with Depp.

"He was just like, 'Yeah, yeah, what’s the next song?' For Johnny, it was one of those things where … you can’t say it got blown out of proportion, but I don’t know why they would televise the proceedings, right?" Cooper added. "It’s because of the fame of both people."

Cooper said he did not remember debating the trial while on tour.

"I don’t think it was ever mentioned on the tour because nobody cared. I never watched a moment of the trials," he said. "It was so blown out of proportion. It was such a Hollywood thing."

"I knew Johnny was gonna win because how many people have other exes literally on their side testifying for him? That never happens," Cooper added. "I turned it right off and said, 'Well, you know, Johnny will weather this storm and when he’s onstage, he’s our guitar player.' "

The Pirates of the Caribbean star busy spending summers touring with the Hollywood Vampires, which consists of him, Cooper, Joe Perry, and Tommy Henriksen.