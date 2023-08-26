Alyson Stoner reveals surviving assault by a Hollywood insider

Alyson Stoner's podcast revelations in 'Dear Hollywood.'

Alyson Stoner, the accomplished actor, singer, and dancer, has ventured into the world of podcasting with Dear Hollywood.

This new podcast aims to delve into Stoner's personal experiences growing up in the heart of Hollywood and explore the complex issues surrounding the "Toddler-to-Trainwreck" pipeline.

In the latest episodes of Dear Hollywood, Alyson Stoner has begun a critical discussion on the alarming lack of body autonomy faced by child stars.

They insights shed light on the challenges and pressures that young talents encounter while navigating the entertainment industry.

As the podcast unfolds, they discussed the financial mismanagement they experienced, a recurring issue faced by many child stars.

Stoner highlights how child actors often find themselves in a perpetual state of performance, unable to be their authentic selves.

Alyson Stoner also opened up about the struggles they faced in terms of self-grooming after transitioning from child actor to adult artist.

They shared how, as child stars, they became accustomed to wardrobe staff selecting outfits and hair and makeup professionals enhancing their appearance.







