Liam Payne ‘postpones’ his upcoming South America tour: Here’s why

Liam Payne has recently announced the postponement of the upcoming tour of South America, revealing he is being ordered to “rest and recover” by doctors.



On Friday, the One Direction star took to Instagram and posted a video in which informed his followers and fans that he won’t be able to perform his future shows for a while.

In the clip, Liam said, “This really is the last news I want to be telling you but basically I've been a little bit unwell recently.”

He disclosed, “I ended up in hospital with a bad kidney infection. We started rehearsals and I've been advised that now is really not the right time to be travelling on the road while I recover from this.”

“I've got the best people around me at home trying to help me recover as we speak, but yeah we're gonna have to reschedule the tour,” stated the singer.

In the caption, the crooner wrote, “It's with a heavy heart I have to tell you that we have no other choice but to postpone my upcoming tour of South America.



“Over the past week I've been in hospital with a serious kidney infection, it's something I wouldn't wish on anyone, and doctors’ orders are that I now need to rest and recover.”

Liam mentioned that he was “beyond excited to perform for his fans and he made an apology to “all of those who had bought tickets”.

The singer penned, “We're working to re-schedule the tour as soon as we possibly can, but for now we will be refunding the tickets – so please look out for updates from your point of purchase.”

In the end, he added, “Thanks as always for the love and support, and look forward to seeing you soon.”