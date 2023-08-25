He's the one: Kendall Jenner plans for Bad Bunny engagement

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have reportedly grown very close to each other

Kendall Jenner has reportedly decided on taking her relationship with Bad Bunny to the next level as the supermodel confessed to him that she wants to get engaged.

According to OK!, a source said that despite the pair’s being only six months into their relationship, Kendall 'feels' that the Puerto Rican rapper is the one.

"They’ve only been dating for six months, but things are serious, and it feels right to Kendall," the source said.

"She’s hinted to him that she’d love to be engaged," the insider said.

The model’s feelings come after she and the musician were seen getting close at Drake’s concert recently, confirming their romance.

Meanwhile, the Kardashian Jenner family’s matriach Kris Jenner has green lit Kendall’s wishes, and in turn asked the musician when he plans on proposing.

"Kris flat-out asked Bad Bunny when he was going to propose," the source said of Kendall's mother.

It is pertinent to mention that Jenner began dating Bad Bunny after her nearly two-year relationship with NBA star Devin Booker ended in 2022.