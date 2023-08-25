He's the one: Kendall Jenner plans for Bad Bunny engagement

Kendall Jenner has reportedly decided on taking her relationship with Bad Bunny to the next level as the supermodel confessed to him that she wants to get engaged.
According to OK!, a source said that despite the pair’s being only six months into their relationship, Kendall 'feels' that the Puerto Rican rapper is the one.
"They’ve only been dating for six months, but things are serious, and it feels right to Kendall," the source said.
"She’s hinted to him that she’d love to be engaged," the insider said.
The model’s feelings come after she and the musician were seen getting close at Drake’s concert recently, confirming their romance.
Meanwhile, the Kardashian Jenner family’s matriach Kris Jenner has green lit Kendall’s wishes, and in turn asked the musician when he plans on proposing.
"Kris flat-out asked Bad Bunny when he was going to propose," the source said of Kendall's mother.
It is pertinent to mention that Jenner began dating Bad Bunny after her nearly two-year relationship with NBA star Devin Booker ended in 2022.
Dua Lipa quips about not becoming a mother anytime soon
Jada Pinkett Smith will release her memoir, 'Worthy', on October 17
Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya starring 'Dune: Part Two' was set to release in November 2023
Jesy Nelson is currently on a break from music to travel the world this summer
Britney Spears took to Instagram to name-drop Kanye West in one of her posts earlier this week
Hailey Bieber's birthday tribute to 'Best Friend' Justine Skye lights up Instagram