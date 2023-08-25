Man guns down daughter, friend for ‘honour’ in Karachi

KARACHI: A couple was gunned down in Karachi’s Abul Hasan Ispahani Road in the name of "honour" early Friday morning, police said.

The woman's father, according to the police, has confessed to committing the double murder for honour.

The woman and man, identified as Laraib and Hassan — a resident of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, were friends. The man came to drop the woman at her house.

They were talking while seating in Hassan's 4x4 vehicle when the gun attack left them dead on the spot.

Dr Rafiq, Laraib's father, opened fire at the vehicle and was accompanied on a motorcycle by his son, Abdullah. The incident took place around 7:30am today in Bakkhar Goth, an area of Abul Isphani Road, near Sachal Police Station.

The father-son duo had earlier escaped the crime scene, but were later arrested by the police, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sohrab Goth Sohail Faiz said.

The police stated that Laraib's house was closer to the crime scene. Her body was immediately taken home by her family, while Hassan's was left in the vehicle.

The police began an inquiry into the killings after arriving on the site and apprehended the woman's father as a result.

"The girl's father, Dr Rafiq, fired at the car and has confessed to honour killing," SP Faiz told the media.

The police official shared there are several bullet marks on the vehicle, while seven pistol shells have been found at the place of the incident. Two 9mm pistols have been recovered from the site, the police confirmed.

The bodies of both the deceased have been shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.