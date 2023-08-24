SpaceX sued for discrimination towards asylum seekers by US Justice Department

Elon Musk speaks near a Falcon 9 rocket at the SpaceX headquarters and rocket factory in Hawthorne, California, in September 2018.— AFP

US Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk's SpaceX for alleged hiring discrimination against asylum seekers and refugees, raising questions about fair employment practices and legal compliance, Reuters reported.

The Justice Department asserts that SpaceX, between September 2018 and May 2022, consistently discouraged asylum seekers and refugees from applying for positions and went as far as declining to hire or even consider them.

This alleged bias is claimed to be based on their citizenship status, in violation of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

SpaceX is accused of disseminating misleading information regarding its hiring policies. The company reportedly propagated the notion, both in job postings and public statements, that it could only employ US citizens and lawful permanent residents due to federal export control laws.

However, the Justice Department contends that such claims were inaccurate and discriminatory.

The lawsuit points to Elon Musk's public statements as potentially damaging evidence of discriminatory intent. A tweet from June 2020, where Musk stated that "US law requires at least a green card to be hired at SpaceX, as rockets are advanced weapons technology," is cited as an example of statements that perpetuated the alleged bias.

SpaceX has yet to provide an immediate response to the lawsuit.

US Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s civil rights division stated that the investigation found SpaceX guilty of failing to fairly consider or hire asylees and refugees due to their citizenship status.

She noted that this allegedly led to a de facto ban on their employment, regardless of qualifications.

The lawsuit aims to hold SpaceX accountable by seeking fair consideration and back pay for asylum seekers and refugees who were reportedly discouraged or denied employment due to the alleged discrimination.

Additionally, the Justice Department is seeking civil penalties as well as policy changes to ensure compliance with federal non-discrimination regulations in the future.

The legal action against SpaceX spotlights the broader issue of fair employment practices and the treatment of vulnerable groups in the job market.

The outcome of this lawsuit could have far-reaching consequences for the company's reputation and practices, while also serving as a precedent for addressing alleged discriminatory hiring practices in the technology industry.