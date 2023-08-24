King Charles’ reign dubbed as a ‘disappointment’ amid slew of bad decisions

Given how long King Charles had to wait to ascend to the throne, he would have been prepared to take on the mammoth task of reigning over the commonwealth.

However, as the King fast approaches his 12-month mark, his rule has been dubbed as a ‘dud’ and a ‘bit of disappointment’ by royal commentator, Daniela Elser.

In her piece for News.com.au, Elser claimed that the crowd-cheering one often observes ‘belies the failures that he is keeping tucked away at home.’

She criticised the major errors the monarch had made recently which includes inviting his disgraced brother, Prince Andrew, to their annual getaway at the Balmoral.

“Never before has a monarch’s son – and now brother – been accused of sexually abusing a teenager,” Elser described while noting that a senior member of the British monarchy “paid out what some reports have suggested was up to $23 million to settle said claims.”

The royal expert added that Andrew has “somehow managed to outmanoeuvre Charles’ attempts to turf him out of Royal Lodge, thus leaving a man accused of sexual assault living in one of the royal family’s primo bits of real estate.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer working royals which leaves the onus of making the monarchy relatable to the youth through Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Per a source cited by The Sunday Times, “Charles realises that the main changemaker will be William, who will have more licence to do it [as monarch].”

However, William seemed to make an error in decision by not showing up to his royal duties, especially as a President of the Football Association, to support English women’s football team in the FIFA final.

In stark contrast, the Queen of Spain arrived in Australia to support her team.

Elser opined that those who had hopes from Charles’ reign, he “is doing everything, but very disappointingly.”