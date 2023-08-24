Pregnant Jana Kramer afraid to move delivery date because she 'knows nothing' about Scorpios

Jana Kramer, a mother of two, is having a surprising difficulty with delivering her third child, that she apparently has never had during the birth of her other two children.



During an episode of her podcast Whine Down with Jana Kramer, the musician, 39, discussed her hesitation to modify the date of her caesarean section with special guest Cash Warren.

"When I went to my gyno yesterday, we have to move up my C-section date, but we have a problem with that move-up date. I know nothing about a Scorpio man."

"Nothing. I know, is it bad? When she said that, I was excited that we got to move it up a little but also I was like, that's not a Sagittarius! I know Sags, I am one," Kramer added.

After going back and forth about which astrology signs their kids are, Kramer shared, "So I did a little Googling and they say a Scorpian man is like, he's got two sides. He's a shapeshifter and I was like, fabulous."

"Very passionate, loyal and stubborn. But has a dark side," she concluded.

Kramer and her fiancé Allan Russell, 42, are expecting their first child together, a son. From a previous relationship, the singer already had son Jace, 4, and daughter Jolie, 7.

While on vacation with her family in July, the singer marked the halfway point of her pregnancy. Kramer and Russell grinned together in an Instagram photo as her fiancé placed a hand on her baby bump.

"Officially half way...so excited to meet this little boy," Kramer wrote in the caption. "Also so grateful for @superiorstriker. I have never felt so loved, respected and supported."