Royal family website undergoes change again after Prince Harry's title removed

While King Charles is on holiday at Balmoral Castle, his entourage is hard at work behind the scenes.



Gert's Royals announced on X (previously Twitter) on Tuesday that the royal family's Royal. The UK website has been updated to include four additional official websites. The alteration comes after the royal family's website removed Prince Harry's "His Royal Highness" title in early August.

The new "Royal Websites" menu on the Royal.UK page switches between The Royal Collection Trust, The Prince's Trust (King Charles' long-running charity for at-risk youth), The Royal Foundation (Prince William and Kate Middleton's charity), and The Duke of Edinburgh's Award (a youth awards programme founded by Prince Philip and now led by Prince Edward, the new Duke of Edinburgh).

The drop-down is prominently displayed at the top of the page and was introduced alongside another new feature. Visitors can now click on "Their Majesties' work as Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall," which takes them to a collection of speeches, messages, press releases, and news from the Clarence House website.

The Royal.UK website's screengrab

King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 76, have resided at Clarence House since 2003 and will continue to do so until Charles' ascension in September 2022. Courtiers declared days after Queen Elizabeth's death that the pair would instead use the official Royal Family social media profiles. While the Clarence House accounts on Twitter and Instagram are still readily available the bios now state, "This account is no longer being updated. Please follow @theroyalfamily for updates on His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty The Queen Consort."

Following Queen Elizabeth's demise, the Royal.UK website has yet to be fully revised, and an explanation of proper protocol for welcoming a member of the royal family still alludes to her as the monarch.

In a possible explanation for the delays, Buckingham Palace said in a statement reported by Express: “The Royal Family website contains over five thousand pages of information about the life and work of the Royal Family. Following the death of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, content has been revisited and updated periodically. Some content may be out of date until this process is complete.”

The most recent changes to the royal family website come just two weeks after Prince Harry's "His Royal Highness" title was omitted from his biography. According to the Express, two references to the appellation were removed from his page between August 4 and August 9. Both of the references were related to his activities in 2016 to boost HIV/AIDS awareness. Although he did not get his dukedom from his grandmother Queen Elizabeth until his May 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle, the title has been succeeded by "the Duke" or "the Duke of Sussex."