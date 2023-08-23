Who was Russian mercenary army Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin?

This videograb on March 3, 2023, shows Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief speaking to the camera from a rooftop at an undisclosed location. — AFP

Yevgeny Prigozhin, aged 62, garnered significant attention as the founder of Russia's Wagner Group, a private military force.

His prominence surged following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, where Wagner fighters, including a substantial number of recruited convicts, played a pivotal role in the assault on Bakhmut, the longest and bloodiest battle during the conflict.

Prigozhin leveraged social media to amplify Wagner's accomplishments and engage in a feud with the military establishment, accusing it of incompetence and even treason.

Origins and connections

Born on June 1, 1961, in St. Petersburg, Prigozhin spent nearly a decade in Soviet prisons for crimes including robbery and fraud. Upon his release in 1990, he embarked on a career as a caterer and restaurateur, eventually encountering Putin during this time.

Utilizing political connections, he secured significant state contracts, earning the moniker "Putin's chef" due to his involvement in Kremlin events.

Rebellion against Kremlin

In June, Prigozhin orchestrated a mutiny wherein Wagner fighters seized control of Rostov-on-Don, a southern city, and shot down military helicopters, resulting in the death of pilots as they advanced towards Moscow. This revolt provoked a stern response from President Vladimir Putin, denouncing it as treachery.

Deal with Putin

To avert bloodshed, a deal was negotiated where Prigozhin and some fighters would depart for Belarus, and charges of armed mutiny against him would be dropped. Ambiguities surround the deal's implementation and Prigozhin's fate.

He was reported to have met with Putin shortly after the mutiny, but subsequent developments indicated that an investigation against him was still ongoing, evidenced by confiscated items shown on state TV.

However, he was later seen in St. Petersburg during a Russia-Africa summit and featured in a video from an African location where Wagner maintains operations.

Wagner and beyond

In 2014, Prigozhin established Wagner, a private military entity whose fighters have been deployed to support Moscow's allies in countries like Syria, Libya, and the Central African Republic. This venture led to US sanctions and accusations of atrocities, which Prigozhin vehemently denied.

Additionally, he acknowledged founding and funding the Internet Research Agency, recognized as a "troll farm" that meddled in the 2016 US presidential election. Notably, in November 2022, Prigozhin openly admitted to interfering in US elections and expressed intent to do so again.