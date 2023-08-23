'Harassing' tour near Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's home scrapped

File Footage

A travel tour promising to take visitors close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home was scrapped after it was accused of harassing the couple.



After news of the tour emerged, tech entrepreneur Christopher Bouzy accused the travel firm, which is run by Meghan’s father’s friend Karl Larsen, of making money off of the couple while disturbing their privacy.

Taking to his social media platform Spoutible he wrote: "The harassment of Harry and Meghan is escalating, and now these deranged people are taking their harassment offline while trying to profit off their harassment. This is sick."

Seeing this, the company, Tripening took to Twitter, now known as X, that they no longer offered the tour.

This development came after Larsen advertised the tour as the Royal Celebrity Tour of Los Angeles and Montecito.

Costing $1,200 for a group of six people, it promised tourists an up-close and personal look into the life of Meghan Markle, including her old home and school along with various areas she and Prince Harry were seen at.

"I’m the world-famous celebrity photographer Karl Larsen, a best friend of Thomas Markle (Meghan’s father) and the guy with a stunning exclusive portfolio of pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle together in Montecito,” it was advertised at the time.