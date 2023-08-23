Father of Titans cornerback Caleb Farley dies in North Carolina house explosion

Titans cornerback Caleb Farley dies in North Carolina house explosion. tennesseetitans.com

Caleb Farley, the cornerback for the Tennessee Titans, has lost his father, Robert Farley, in a house explosion that occurred overnight in North Carolina.

The explosion, which authorities believe was caused by a gas leak, has left one person dead and another injured. Robert Farley, 61, was identified as the victim of the explosion that levelled their suburban Charlotte home.



Caleb Farley was not at home when the explosion took place. He was present at the property and had been speaking to the police early Tuesday morning. The young athlete, aged 24, had been chosen in the first round by the Titans in 2021 and is currently on the team's Physically Unable to Perform list.

The shocking incident has prompted an outpouring of support from the Titans organisation, teammates, and coaches. Coach Mike Vrabel expressed the importance of standing by Caleb Farley and his family during this devastating time. He emphasised the need to provide emotional assistance and support to help them cope.

Caleb Farley had faced a previous personal loss when his mother passed away from breast cancer in 2018. The Titans' running back, Derrick Henry, shared that he had spent time with Farley recently and offered prayers and condolences to him and his family. Henry expressed his empathy, recognising the difficult emotions that Farley might be experiencing.

Teammates like outside linebacker Harold Landry also extended their sympathy, acknowledging the unimaginable pain Caleb Farley must be going through. Landry shared that he would reach out to him, and like the rest of the team, keep him in his thoughts and prayers.