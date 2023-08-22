King Charles shot down Prince Harry's 'strange' dream job

Prince Harry seemingly told King Charles about wanting to go down an unconventional career path

While Prince Harry had endless options when it came to choosing his career, the Duke of Sussex seemingly aspired for a simple path that he got a liking to thanks to his late mother Princess Diana.

Writing in his memoir Spare, the Duke recalled speaking about his post college plans and telling King Charles that he wanted to work at a ski resort.

"For several years I'd talked in all seriousness about working at the ski resort in Lech am Arlberg, where Mummy used to take us," he said.

He shared that because of his fond memories of going to the resort with his mother, he wanted to build a career which did not sit well with King Charles.

"Specifically, I wanted to work at the fondue hut in the centre of town, which Mummy loved. That fondue could change your life. (I really was that mad.) But now I told Pa I'd given up the fondue fantasy, and he sighed with relief."

As per the royal, his father used a stern tone when speaking about his career path, which this time, centered around the royal wanting to become a ski instructor.

"I was taken with notions of becoming a ski instructor… Pa tensed again," Harry said, adding that his father hinted at disapproval

"Out of the question. OK. Long pause. How about… safari guide?" to which Charles allegedly replied: "No, darling boy."

However after he left Eton College in 2003, he traveled for a year and later joined the army.

There, he served as Captain and embarked on two tours of Afghanistan.