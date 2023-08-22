Ayushmann Khurrana talks about failure of 'An Action Hero': 'It is multi-factorial'

Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to collaborate with Ananya Panday for the first time in 'Dream Girl 2'

Ayushmann Khurrana has finally spoken about his film An Action Hero which failed to impress audience.

Ayushmann told India Today that he believes that the film would have performed theatrically if it had been released in cinemas today.

He thinks that the failure of a film does not only depend on the story, but release date also plays a major part.

In a statement, the Badhai Ho actor said: “I think it is not just about the film, or the story, but also about the release date. It is multi-factorial and the fate of the film.”

He further stated: “At the end of the day, if your film has been appreciated, whatever medium it is in, I think you are still home, the longevity will be there. If it is a good film, but again, if it was released now, it would have been a different scenario for sure.”

Ayushmann starrer An Action Hero was directed by Anirudh Iyer and also starred ace actor Jaideep Ahlawat in a significant role.

In the movie, the 38-year-old played the role of a superstar trying to escape a politician who aims to seek revenge from him.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana is currently looking forward to the release of his next project Dream Girl 2 which is set to hit theatres on August 25.