Prince William jeopardises role of the monarchy with ‘disappointing’ PR stunt

Prince William landed himself in hot water after he failed to attend the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Sunday despite being the President of the Football Association.

A day before the game, William had taken to social media alongside daughter Princess Charlotte to express support for England women’s national football team and to apologise as he ‘can’t be there in person.’

While William excused himself from the event, members of Spain's Royal Family travelled to Australia to watch their team win the tournament.

The ordeal has rubbed many royal watchers the wrong way as many begin to question the future of the monarchy in modern Britain.

Founder and CEO of Broadstairs Consulting Leah Brown told Express.co.uk, William abandoned his duties as patron of the FA, which now falls on his father King Charles.

She criticised King Charles and Prince William who ultimately ‘deprioritise attendance’ which was ‘short-sighted’ on their part.

“I have some sympathy for King Charles’ position. In this instance, the nominated individual, namely William shirked his responsibility thus throwing others into the firing line.”

She added, “The primary impact of King Charles not supporting the Lionesses, and the PR stunt played by Prince William using Charlotte to garner public favour when delivering an unpalatable message, is that it calls into question the role of the monarchy in contemporary Britain.”

Brown also opined that the carbon footprint was not the main ‘driver’ behind skipping the event and it was ‘disappointing’ to have ‘no state support’ alongside the Queen of Spain.

“Charity causes and investitures aside, the idea that the royals are anything other than performative suggests this event ought to have been attended at least by a female royal representative.”