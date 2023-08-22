Why Meghan Markle took off her engagement ring from Prince Harry

File Footage

Amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reported marital woes, the rumour mill began churning even more speculation after the Duchess of Sussex was seen without her engagement ring when out and about with friends.



After the former Suits actress met up with a few friends for birthday drinks, eagle-eyed fans noticed how the Duchess was not wearing her £156,000 ring that she was given by Prince Harry.

It turns out, that the former actress had taken off her ring to get it fixed.

Meghan Markle was recently spotted without her engagement ring

A source told Page Six that the "real reason" for taking off the sparkler was that she was "getting her ring fixed”.

The source also went on to deny split rumours of her and Prince Harry saying: "It's not true, it's literally made up."

Meghan Markle engagement ring:

Prince Harry had proposed to Meghan with the pricey ring on November 2017.

Explaining the design process, the Duke of Sussex shared that for the custom design he sourced the main diamond from Botswana, a country they visited in the early days of their relationship.

In an ode to his late mother Princess Diana, he sourced the two smaller diamonds from her jewelry collection.

"The ring is yellow gold, because that’s [her] favorite, and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana, and the little diamonds either side are from my mother’s jewelry collection to make sure that she’s with us on this — on this crazy journey together," the Duke of Sussex told the BBC at the time in a post-engagement interview.

Markle expressed awe over the design and called it 'incredible'.

"Everything about Harry’s thoughtfulness and the inclusion of [Princess Diana’s stones] and obviously not being able to meet his mom, it’s so important to me to know that she’s a part of this with us," she said.