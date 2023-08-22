Keke Palmer talks feeling ‘empowered’ with post-baby body amid Darius Jackson drama

Keke Palmer got candid about her motherhood journey after she welcomed her first child with Darius Jackson, whom she has reportedly split from.

In an interview with Essence, Palmer, 29, talked about her life after son, Leodis ‘Leo’ Andrellton, and how it empowered her to fight back any negativity regarding her body image.

“I almost had to submit to myself in a way,” she said about her body image to the magazine. “Like there were so many things I was always trying to change before. But now, my being enough for my son has let me know that I’m enough in the world.”

The Hustlers actress revealed that her breastfeeding journey was also “very empowering” as it was “so difficult.”

“I wanted to give up at so many different points, but I just kept pushing myself and kept trying to figure it out,” she continued. “So, the relationship I had with my son during that process empowered me to get back up and do things for myself again.”

The Nope actress welcomed son in late February with Jackson. However, in July the two faced some drama in their relationship when Jackson criticised Palmer’s outfit choice for being too revealing at an Usher concert on Twitter.

The actress did not directly address the remarks but has been taking jibes at Jackson amid reports that the two have broken up.

Weeks later, she launched a new line of merch that alluded to the drama. She also teamed up with Usher for his new Boyfriend music video, which dropped earlier this week snubbing Jackson’s comment, ‘you a mom.’

Moreover, in the interview, Palmer shared that motherhood gave her “so much confidence and so much strength” that she feels like she can do anything.