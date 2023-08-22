Chris Hemsworth rings into his 40th birthday while 'sweating off the birthday cake'

Chris Hemsworth understands how to deliver a knockout punch.



The Thor star celebrated his 40th birthday with a flurry of activities, including a boxing practise session following the big day.

A shirtless Hemsworth is seen sparring with a fitness partner in an indoor gym and outdoor environment in an Instagram video. Hemsworth quickly delivered a few jabs to his partner's gloves as the two guys battled.

Hemsworth captioned the August 15 clip, "Sweating off the birthday cake with @Centr."

Hemsworth did eat a lot of birthday cake on August 11, when he posted a selfie of himself alongside two chocolate confections topped with Happy Birthday candles on Instagram.

"Thank you for all the birthday wishes!" he wrote. "Another lap around sun and still goin strong! I can safely say not a single piece of cake made it through the night."

The nicest gift, though, may have arrived in the form of a charming note drawn for him by his daughter India Rose, 11. Hemsworth and his wife of 12 years, Elsa Pataky, share India and their 9-year-old twin boys Sasha and Tristan.



"Happy 40th dad," India wrote in her card. "I love you more than enything [sic] and I love you times infinity."

The family affection, on the other hand, did not end there. Pataky also honoured the occasion by posting a photo of Chris, who appeared to be at a sporting event, looking perplexed.

"That's exactly the face a made when I turned 40 my love," the Fast & Furious actress captioned her August 11 Instagram post. "But don't worry, it's gonna be ok! I'll be here for you too hold your hand and give you all my beauty secrets, even if you look better than ever. Happy birthday, @chrishemsworth!"