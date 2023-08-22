Dua Lipa marks 8 years of first single 'New Love'

Before Dua Lipa soared to stardom with chart-toppers like New Rules, Levitating, and Don't Start Now, she made her musical entrance with the debut single New Love back in 2015.

Commemorating the eighth anniversary of this synth-pop gem on Monday, the Grammy-winning artist turned to her Instagram Story. She shared a snippet from the music video of New Love, accompanied by a heartfelt reflection on the journey of creating the track.

"8 years ago I released my first song that I wrote with @wyattish [Andrew Wyatt] and @emilehaynie [Emile Haynie] (and video!)," said Lipa, 27, in the post's caption. "19 year old me would be very happy to know we'd get this far."

After the debut single dropped, Lipa earned success in Europe with follow-up songs Be the One and Hotter Than Hell before notching her first charting track in the United States with 2016's Blow Your Mind (Mwah).

“With every song, the momentum was building, but only tiny little bits,” she told The Guardian in 2020 of rolling out her debut album. “I was doing new things, I was learning what was expected of me, how to be in front of a camera, how to better the last performance.”

New Love later appeared on the deluxe edition of Lipa's self-titled 2017 debut album, which spawned the worldwide hits New Rules and IDGAF. Following the album's release, she earned further success from the collaborations One Kiss with Calvin Harris and Electricity"with Silk City (Mark Ronson and Diplo).

In 2019, Lipa won two Grammy Awards: Best new artist and best dance recording for Electricity. She later won best pop vocal album at the 2021 ceremony for her second album, Future Nostalgia.

The singer-songwriter recently scored another top-10 hit in the United States with Dance the Night from the film Barbie — which, like New Rules, was co-written and co-produced by Wyatt.



