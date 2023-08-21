Taylor Swift irked by fans' barbaric behaviour

Taylor Swift's fans, who swarmed a New Jersey restaurant to capture a glimpse of their favourite singer, have irked the Grammy award winner with their uncontrolled behaviour.



In an attempt to get up close and personal with the Anti-Hero hitmaker, the Swifties have reportedly angered the star and others.

Though there's no exchange of words were seen between the singer and the music lovers, but some eye witnesses have revealed the outlet that she was totally unimpressed of the fans' beahaviour as she appeared little nervous tense to deal with the situation.



Some social media users likened them to "stalkers" after they congregated outside the Black Whale restaurant, calling the excited mob 'disgusting' for invading the music icon's privacy, especially when security personnel had to show up for crowd control.

Taylor was reportedly attending a rehearsal dinner for her friend Jack Antonoff – ahead of his wedding to Margaret Qualley when the incident took place.

Stars such as Lana Del Rey, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum were also in attendance at the eatery on August 18.

One clip even shows police arriving to help control the crowds as they stop traffic, with a shocked-looking Swift later exiting the building amid the chaos.



Some urged fans to respect the singer’s need for privacy, writing: "This is barbaric behavior. I’ve been a Taylor fan for almost 14 years now and we have ALWAYS given Taylor her privacy and space."