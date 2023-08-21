Prince William role as future king gets criticised after bad decision

Prince William may have sent his best regards to England women’s national football team as they faced off with the Australian team in the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Sunday but it wasn’t quite well-received.

From royal experts to football fans criticised William for not making it to the match despite being the President of the Football Association.

In her comment piece for News.com.au, Daniela Elser expressed her fury over how the Royal Family has neglected their job and the commonwealth.

She posed the question, “in the years to come, will William actually step up to keep one of his grandmother’s greatest legacies – the Commonwealth – intact?”

A day before the game, William had taken to social media to apologise as he ‘can’t be there in person’ to support the team. He is seen sat alongside daughter, Princess Charlotte, as she wishes the Lionesses ‘good luck.’

Royal watchers took to social media to share their disappointment.



One person tweeted, “Prince William should relinquish role as President of FA & offer it to someone with more time .. #Lionesses are role models for girls & women not only in sport but in believing dreams can come true .. monumental achievements deserve tangible support - optics disappointing”

Another pointed, “First class flight with all the trimmings would have been hard for you. Start working mate.”

And one royal watcher brought in a contrast for the women’s and men’s teams. “Genuine question. If this was the men's team making the final would you be attending?”

A user on Instagram opined,” Should’ve gone. Can’t believe for a second you would have missed a men’s World Cup final if England had been in it.”

“The carbon footprint thing is a ridiculous cop out - been to the US several times and going again soon - but as the future King of Australia and the president of the FA - you can’t come out here?!” one person pointed on Instagram.

Per Elser, “all jobs come with less enjoyable parts that one must dutifully suck up and get on with it.”

She added that “carbon emissions, protocol, the cost” don’t add up over their reasons to not visit Australia, as the Royals have been “doing plenty of flying, just elsewhere.”

The expert questioned that if “Anne, Edward and Sophie can make multiple trips to multiple countries” than why couldn’t the Waleses to support the monarchy.