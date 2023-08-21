Pakistan beat India in World Blind Games

Green Shirts celebrate after victory against the Men in Blue. — Photo by author

In the opening match of the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Blind Games in Birmingham, Pakistan started on a triumphant note, clinching an 18-run win against India on Sunday.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, the visually-impaired team of the Green Shirts set out to play against India VI at the King Edward’s School ground.

Putting a strong performance on display, Pakistan scored 187 runs with the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Muhammad Salman notably contributed 50 runs from 31 deliveries, while captain Nisar Ali and Badar Munir scored 46 off 33 and 37 off 24, respectively.

For India’s visually-impaired team, Ajay Kumar Reddy took four wickets while three Pakistani batters fell to Nakula Badanayak.



Pakistan's blind cricket team pose for a photograph after their win against India. — Photo by author

In reply, Indians were restricted to 169 runs for seven wickets in 20 overs. At one stage, they needed 38 from the last three overs but Matiullah bowled a superb 18th over in which he conceded just four runs.

India lost three wickets, including one run out, to collapse from 150 runs for three wickets to 154 runs for six wickets. India VI’s Sunil Ramesh scored 62, while Durga Rao Tompaki added 40 runs against his name.

Pakistan VI’s Matiullah got two wickets. Five Indian batters were run out. Pakistan will play its next game against Bangladesh on Tuesday.