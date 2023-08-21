Michael Cera recalls excruciating pain after Rihanna hit him in 2013 film

Michael Cera is recalling some bitter memories during his time filming This Is the End.



The 35-year-old actor starred in the 2013 film alongside Rihanna. In the film, Cera plays a fictionalized version of himself during a housewarming in Los Angeles.

While there, the Juno star smacks Rihanna on the behind, prompting the singer to slap him across the page.

In an interview with GQ published earlier this week, Cera explained the slap was definitely real, and he was very much startled by the impact.

"She definitely hit me," the actor told the outlet. "But I wanted that. I think it's a lot funnier and a lot more convincing. A fake slap just doesn't look good, so she hit me hard."

He quipped, "Yeah, she really sent me flying, and it was great. And now it's on film forever, this pain that I experienced."

The Barbie actor also addressed the slap in an interview with Rolling Stone in June, revealing the Fenty Beauty mogul wasn’t tentative about hitting him and didn’t need much convincing at all.

"I thought it would look a lot better if she hit me. I don't think it took much convincing to get her to do it," he shared. "I definitely did not regret it! I was into it."