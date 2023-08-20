Drake’s annoyed reaction after a fan hurls a poetry book at him on stage: Watch

Drake has recently called out a fan after he hurled a book at the rapper on stage on his It’s All A Blur tour in San Francisco.



In a video clip shared on social media, the One Dance singer could be seen performing over the weekend when one of the audience members threw a copy of Drake’s poetry book Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness at him.

Drake fortunately caught the book in his hand even though it went straight to the rapper’s head.

While holding the book, Drake said, “You’re lucky I’m quick.”

“Would’ve had to beat your (expletive) if that hit me in the face,” stated the 38-year-old.

The incident happened after Drake defended a female fan who got into a quarrel with another concert-goer at his show.

In the clip posted on social media, the rapper was seen walking through the audience after leaving the stage and threw his used towel up to one woman in the stands who he selected from the crowd.

However, the chaos ensued as one male concert-goer grabbed the towel from the woman.

Drake interjected and went back to the female fan and said it out loud, “: Give it to her! Imma send someone up there!”

The rapper’s gesture towards a fan divided the internet as some praised the singer’s reaction and other slammed him.

One commented, “I’ve never seen drake like that before.”

“How embarrassing. Over a towel that ain’t gone last forever?” another added.