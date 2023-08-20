Spain defeat England to lift FIFA Women's World Cup for first time

Spain's players celebrate after winning the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women´s World Cup final football match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 20, 2023.—AFP

Spain emerged as victors by clinching a 1-0 win against England in the final of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. This landmark victory not only etched Spain's name on the coveted title but also marked their first World Cup victory.

The defining moment arrived in the 29th minute of the first half when Olga Carmona etched her name in history by scoring the match-winning goal, propelling her team into a commanding lead.

Aged a mere 23 years and 69 days, Carmona's achievement is a notable feat, making her the second-youngest player to score in both a semi-final and final within a single edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Outshining her in this accomplishment is only the United States' Alex Morgan, who achieved this milestone in 2011 at the age of 22 years and 15 days.

This victory, laden with memorable significance, not only secures Spain's place in the annals of football history but also paves the way for their future pursuits on the global stage.