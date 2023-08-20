Miley Cyrus’ upcoming single ‘Used To Be Young’ inspired from 2013 VMAs backlash?

Miley Cyrus is set to release her new single, Used to be Young, on a date that holds immense importance to her personally and professionally.

The Gramm-winning singer, 30, had been teasing her upcoming new music on her social media since the past week. Cyrus then revealed that her newest track will be dropping on August 25, which will also be a part of an incoming ABC special called Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions).

The TV event will air on the night of August 24 and is said to include a “uniquely intimate” interview with Cyrus telling “untold stories from the first 30 years of her life for the first time ever, via Variety.

In a snippet shared onto the singer’s IG, she can be heard telling her fans how vital the release date is to her.

“I decided to release Used To Be Young on August 25 because this particular date historically has been important to me personally and in my career.”

Given the hints that Cyrus has shared with fans, it’s possible that the new track majorly influenced by the headlines made after she infamously twerked on Robin Thicke at the 2013 VMAs.

In the promo of her upcoming song, the Can’t Be Tamed singer wears an outfit heavily reminiscent of her show’s outfit. She wears a deconstructed white T-shirt with a colourful picture of Mickey Mouse on top of a red sequined bustier.

Miley Cyrus 2013 VMAs controversy

Breaking out of her Disney persona, the Hanna Montana alum sent shock waves on August 25, a decade ago, as she stepped onto the stage in a grey teddy-bear one-piece.

Later in the performance, she strips into a two-piece skin-coloured outfit. The whole performance sparked a lot of controversy, and also marred one of her hit singles, Wrecking Ball, released on the same day.

Following the performance, Thicke, 20 years senior to Cyrus, got away lightly while The Climb singer was left to defend herself amidst claims she was corrupting the minds of America’s teenagers.

In his comments to Oprah, Thicke implied it was Cyrus’ idea, “Listen I’m the twerkee. I don’t twerk myself, okay? I’m just twerked upon.”

Meanwhile, the singer, who was 20 at the time, refuted the claims. She said that Thicke actively encouraged her to be “as naked as possible” because it fitted with the concept of his Blurred Lines video, while adding, “It was very much a collaboration.”

In an interview with the British Vogue’s June edition, Cyrus touched up on her past controversies and how she felt guilty about them.

“I carried some guilt and shame around myself for years because of how much controversy and upset I really caused,” she told the outlet.

“Now that I’m an adult, I realise how harshly I was judged. I was harshly judged as a child by adults and now, as an adult, I realise that I would never harshly judge a child.”