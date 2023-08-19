Lolita, famous seaquarium orca, dies before scheduled move

Trainer Marcia Henton feeds Lolita the killer whale, also known as Tokitae and Toki, inside her stadium tank at the Miami Seaquarium on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Miami, Fla.miamiherald.com

Lolita, the beloved orca that enthralled crowds at the Seaquarium, tragically passed away on Friday while plans for her relocation were gaining traction.

At 57 years old, the orca, also known as Toki in advocacy circles, had been facing health issues since last autumn, with pneumonia taking a severe toll on her. Recent statements from her training staff indicated her condition was deteriorating due to pneumonia and a kidney ailment. The Seaquarium disclosed that her health had further declined in the days prior to her passing.

Lolita's story had sparked a collaboration between a non-profit, Friends of Toki, and Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, who were striving to transport her to a sea pen off Washington State. The endeavour involved enhancing the facilities in her Seaquarium tank, with upgrades to her living conditions and the introduction of a specially designed sling for her proposed cross-country journey. However, despite these efforts, the necessary federal permits and water rights for the sea pen had not yet been secured, casting uncertainty over the relocation plan.

The demise of Lolita marks the conclusion of an era at the Seaquarium, where she was a prominent attraction, particularly in dolphin performances that have now taken precedence. The condition of her enclosure had been scrutinized by federal animal inspectors and local authorities, prompting concerns about her wellbeing.

The Dolphin Company, which acquired the Seaquarium in 2022, announced that Lolita would no longer participate in public performances. This development followed the discontinuation of her shows in 2021, aligning with increasing concerns about the state of her tank.

Lolita's legacy will continue to be remembered by those who encountered her spirit. Her passing underscores the ongoing debate surrounding the captivity of marine mammals and the challenges of preserving their welfare.

The quest to relocate her from captivity to a more natural environment remains a poignant aspiration, albeit one that was thwarted by the complexities of regulatory hurdles and logistical constraints.