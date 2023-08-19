Keke Palmer's ex-beau Darius Jackson addresses split from actress

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson had been together since 2021

Keke Palmer’s baby daddy seemingly hasn’t moved on.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, on Friday, Darius Jackson slammed reports the pair have split in the wake of Palmer’s latest collaboration with Usher on single, Boyfriend.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone about anything or gave permission to anyone to speak for me,” he tweeted alongside a short clip of Tom Hanks from his 1994 film Forrest Gump saying, “And that’s all I have to say about that.”

“So all these sites & post about me making any type of statement is false..,” Jackson added.

The fitness instructor, who welcomed his first child with the Nope actress, son Leodis Andrellton, made headlines last month after he publicly mom-shamed Palmer for wearing a revealing outfit to Usher’s concert.

"It's the outfit tho.. you a mom," he quote-tweeted a video of Usher serenading the sheer-clothed Disney alum during one of his concerts.

While neither of the duo publicly addressed the nature of their relationship since the incident, sources confirmed earlier this week that Palmer and Jackson had split.

“He’s moved on,” the insider claimed, adding the pair have decided to co-parent their six-month-old kid. "You don't have to be in the same household to be good parents."

Palmer and Jackson began dating in 2021.