Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev reveals how she keeps her bangs intact

Nina Dobrev has recently reflected on her haircare and how she manages to keep her bangs intact.



Speaking to PEOPLE, the Vampire Diaries actress, who is currently working with OnlyNY and Milk-Bone for their More Dog campaign, said, “My hairstylist, we did a FaceTime, and he taught me how to blow it out myself, and I use the Kevin Murphy Doo Over Dry Powder Finishing Hairspray.”

She continued, “It's the only thing I put on my bangs after they've been blown out.”

“It makes them more texturised and dirtier looking, which is what you want when you have bangs. You don't want them to be clean, surprisingly,” explained the actress.

Back in June, Nina debuted her bangs after a five-year hiatus when she stepped out at Netflix’s The Out-Laws premiere.

Weeks later, the actress took a dig at her bangs in a TikTok video that went viral.

She told the outlet, “That TikTok I made was purely for comedy. I mean, I definitely do look like that when I wake up in the morning — it's kind of scary.”

Meanwhile, Nina also shared how her fashion has transformed from the time she debuted in Hollywood years ago.

“I mean, my style has definitely evolved,” remarked the 34-year-old.

Nina added, “Fashion and function, that's sort of always been my thing, but I think it's been elevated a little bit over the years.”

“I think it's really important to be comfortable while also looking cool. Just more functional and comfortable,” she concluded.