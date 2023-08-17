Lewis Capaldi latest move proves he is a true fighter

Lewis Capaldi is a true fighter which he demonstrated it with his latest move on Thursday.

The singer, 26, is currently taking time out for his mental health after cancelling tour dates due to his ongoing battle with Tourette's.

The Before You Go hitmaker is making sure to not give up amid his health scare as he was spotted heading out on a walk with his personal trainer.

Wearing the football strip of his favourite club, Celtic F.C., he was seen performing a gentle exercise.

He looked happy and relaxed during his training session as he took in the fresh air on his day off.

Phot credits:Dailymail

The interview comes after Lewis announced an extended break from touring due to his Tourette's syndrome after he struggled to finish his Glastonbury set - raising fears over the future of his music career.



He took to social media to say it was 'obvious' he needs to spend 'much more time getting his mental and physical health in order', branding the decision 'the most difficult of his life.'