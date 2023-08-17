Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued new warning ahead of 'sink or swim' project

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who are leaving no stone unturned to save their Hollywood careers and lucrative Netflix deal amid Spotify blow, have been warned that they have "last chance" to convince their bosses.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been warned that they may be dropped by the video streaming service if their new project fails.



Despite all their controversial stunts, Meghan and Harry are still reportedly 'scrambling' to save their careers following the recent collapse of their $20 million deal with the audio giant.

The US-based couple, who ditched the royal duties in 2020 to make career in the Hollywood, have seen their popularity decline in recent months.

The Sussexes, who are currently staying away from each other due to Harry's solo trip to Asia, are "scrambling" to save their careers with a "sink or swim" moment with streaming giant Netflix as news broke of their decision to purchase the rights to Meet Me at the Lake.



It's been reported that the couple are working with Netflix to bring Carley Fortune’s best-selling rom-com to life, leaving the author stunned at the news.

"Writing this book was a tremendous personal challenge, and to see it recognised in this way is truly incredible," she, according to the Mirror, said.

PR expert Mark Borkowski told the Telegraph that the former royals have to work hard to prove they can enable the project to succeed as they’ve got minimal experience of producing movies. "They have zero track record in drama or producing anything of consequence," he added.



Mark also called the couple’s decision to adapt Meet Me at the Lake as a “playbook” attempt to revive their careers, but it’ll be difficult to win the public over as they “are so far off the radar. I suspect there is more to this than meets the eye.”

Meghan and Harry, who have another Netflix project Heart of Invictus, are now desperate to save their deal, and the Meet Me at the Lake adaptation may be the couple's last project with the streaming platform.