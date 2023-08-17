Watch: Dog daycare owner heartbroken over 10 canine deaths

Dog daycare owner heartbroken over 10 canine deaths. Representational image by Unsplash

The owner of a Washington, D.C. dog daycare had issued a warning about potential flooding months before a devastating flash flood claimed the lives of 10 dogs at the facility.



In April, Jacob Hensley, proprietor of District Dogs in the nation's capital, took to social media to raise concerns.

Using X (formerly Twitter), he tagged the city's mayor, the Department of Public Works, and D.C. Water, saying, "After three dangerous floods last year, we are noticing flooding already on Rhode Island Ave with minimal rainfall so far. Can this stormwater drain please get inspected? There is no reason why this should already be backing up and causing significant concern if we get heavier storms."

Approximately four months after Hensley's tweet, heavy rainfall triggered sudden flash floods across Washington, D.C. Tragically, the flooding led to the demise of 10 dogs at the District Dogs daycare. Samantha Miller, a spokesperson for the Humane Rescue Alliance, confirmed the heart-wrenching toll, saying that the dogs had died due to the flooding.



"Our hearts go out to the families who lost beloved pets in yesterday's tragic flooding in Northeast," expressed Chris Schindler, Vice President of Field Services at the Humane Rescue Alliance.

District Dogs took to Facebook to express their sorrow, saying, "We are heartbroken and want to express our profound sadness to our clients who are dealing with the loss of beloved members of their families. This is an absolute tragedy and we are all devastated."

The daycare's statement shed light on the harrowing situation: "Yesterday, within just a few minutes, the flooding went from blocking our front doors to breaking through the glass wall, sending 6 feet of water into our business. As that wall of water came upon them, our staff worked heroically to save as many animals as possible despite real danger to their own lives... we are forever grateful for the heroic actions of our staff and first responders whose efforts resulted in saving dozens of dogs."

The D.C. Fire Chief, John Donnelly, shared the sentiment, saying, "It's unbearable. This is losing a member of your family or being scared that you did."

Social media captured the shocking visuals, with videos showcasing flooded streets near District Dogs and even a car partially submerged in water.