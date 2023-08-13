Kelsea Ballerini hits out at 'attention-seeking' fans for throwing objects on stage

Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the eye by a bracelet from fan in June

Kelsea Ballerini has condemned the rising trend of attacking artists on stage by pelting objects from the audience.

During a Q&A session with The Associated Press, the country singer reflected on being hit in the eye after a fan threw a bracelet at her during her Idaho concert in June.

Ballerini put her weight behind Kelly Clarkson’s suggestion to throw diamonds on stage if one feels compelled to do so, saying, “She says it best.”

“I think there has to just be like a mutual want to keep everyone safe,” she continued. “That’s kind of my biggest thing. Live shows are meant to be a place of escapism and connection and safety. And so that’s my job.”

The singer, 29, went on to explain that she believes it is her responsibility to ensure the safety of everyone, including the fans when they come to see her live.

“So, yeah, I think it’s important for all of us to kind of have our conversations and figure out how to make that work, being mindful when you go to shows I think is really important,” she shared.

“And if you’re gonna throw something, throw diamonds,” Ballerini quipped.

The This Feeling singer tried to make sense of the reason why fans jump on such a dangerous trend, claiming, “So like, you see it happen to one of your favourite artists and then it just becomes a trend and people want to get the artist’s attention or just get attention. And so, I think that’s a very slippery slope.”