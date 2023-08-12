Pakistan's weightlifter Usman Amjad eyes medal in upcoming Asian Games

Pakistan’s weightlifter Usman Amjad Rathore. — Provided by the reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan's weightlifter Usman Amjad Rathore is hopeful of a good show in the upcoming Asian Games saying that despite the strong competition and vowed he will give his best to bring Pakistan to the medal podium.

Usman will be competing in 109kg category and is Pakistan’s hope in the sport after Commonwealth Games medalist Nuh Butt’s name was eliminated from Pakistan’s weightlifting contingent for the games.

Rathore told Geo.tv that he is focused on his pre-competition training and working hard to prepare himself to lift the maximum in Asian Games which will be played in China’s Hangzhou from September 23.

“I am aware of the strong competition, athletes from Iran, Russia and China are very strong and tough opponents and I will have to give my best. I am eager to give all I have to win the medal and bring Pakistan to the podium in China,” Usman said in an exclusive interview.

Usman, who represented WAPDA locally, lifted 300kg weight to win the Gold medal for his department in the recently held National Games in Quetta but at the Asian Games level, he will have to lift a lot more than that to ensure a medal.

And, he’s fully aware of what it takes to win a medal in Asian Games.

“I am working hard and following a proper routine to not on keep myself fit but also to prepare myself for the event.”

“My practice includes 9 sessions per week in which I am working to improve my lifting abilities, as pre-competition usual strategy, at this stage, I am lifting around 80% of my target and will then do 100% lifting around competition time,” Usman said.

He added that he has previously won the Asian junior championship but competition will be entirely different and tough at the Asian Games.

The weightlifter said that he will do his best to keep Pakistan’s flag high in the event.

He rued that other than Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and the weightlifting federation, no one else is doing anything for weightlifters in the country. He also requested commercial entities to come forward and sponsor the weightlifting squad.

“Since the independence, weightlifting is a sport which has always brought laurels for the country after wrestling but we don’t have any support, if we get proper sponsorship then I don’t have any doubts that we’ll produce better results,” he said.

Usman also highlighted that he is still waiting for the prize money from the government for winning the silver medal at Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship 2015 which was held in Pune India.

“It's been 7 years but I didn’t get anything for winning that medal. I would request the government to consider releasing my prize money which I deserve under the national sports policy,” Usman concluded.