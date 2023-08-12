Hawaii wildfires: Death toll rises to 67 as Maui fires ravage Lahaina

An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023, shows a person walking past buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in western Maui, Hawaii. Newsweek

Lahaina, a historic resort town on Maui island, is reeling as ferocious Hawaii wildfires continue to devastate the area, leaving a mounting death toll in their wake.

The picturesque town has been transformed into a scene of destruction, as the blazes rage on, torching buildings and displacing residents.

The Hawaii wildfires death toll, currently standing at 67, is expected to rise as search teams, aided by cadaver dogs, meticulously comb through the charred remains of Lahaina. The heart-wrenching scenes reflect the scale of the tragedy that has unfolded amidst the relentless Maui fires.

Despite the presence of emergency sirens intended to alert residents to approaching dangers, the fires swept through the town with terrifying speed, leaving some residents with little to no warning. Questions have emerged about the efficiency of the warning systems in place, as the deafening sirens remained conspicuously silent during the crisis.

Emergency responders battled the flames against all odds, facing the fire's rapid pace and communication breakdowns. The lack of real-time coordination exacerbated the situation, leaving many residents to self-evacuate with limited notice.

Lahaina's coastal positioning and the encroaching hills compounded the evacuation challenges after the Maui fires raged on. With few routes to escape, some residents were left with no choice but to seek refuge in the Pacific Ocean, a harrowing testament to the intensity of the Maui fires.

As the crisis unfolds, Maui's community spirit shines brightly. Shelters have been established for the displaced, and plans are underway to house those rendered homeless in hotels and rental properties. Volunteers have joined forces to transport essential supplies to those affected by the fires, showcasing the island's resilience in the face of adversity.