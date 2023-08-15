Gadar 2 fever hits India as fans arrive in tractors to watch Sunny Deol starrer

Gadar 2 fever hits india

Gadar 2 is causing a fan-rage across India.



Hundreds of villagers in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district arrived at a cinema theatre on Sunday to witness the highly awaited Gadar 2, the follow-up to the popular Sunny Deol starrer Gadar, while riding their tractors.



They left fellow moviegoers in awe with the excitement and ecstasy they displayed as they pulled up to the theatre in tractors.

The villagers had organised a tractor rally from Bhilwara's central market area before travelling to the theatre. The locals shouted "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" as they adorned their tractors with Gadar 2 posters.

The film, according to Narayan Lal Bhadala, a native of Agarpura in the Bhilwara district, is already a hit across the nation and is on track to become a blockbuster like its previous incarnation.

Speaking to ANI, "About 200-300 people from our village came to watch this film on 15 tractors. There is a lot of craze around this film. Not just in cities but also in villages, the response to this film has been phenomenal. I would urge everyone to watch this film with their families. It's a wholesome entertainer that also fills one with national pride," he said.

Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma and stars Sunny Deol as Tara Singh once more and Ameesha Patel as Sakina. Utkarsh Sharma plays a significant role in the movie as well.

The sequel to the 2001 movie has been doing extremely well since it opened in theatres on Friday.