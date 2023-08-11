Bizarre: Wandering Brazilian spider causing painful erections forces evacuation in Austria

A representational image of a spider can be seen. — AFP/File

In a bizarre development in Austria, authorities rushed to evacuate a superstore after reported sightings of a poisonous Brazilian spider, whose venom, can cause human males to have hours-long painful erections that need medical assistance to treat.

According to reports, the bite of the Brazilian spider causes an erection — due to its toxins — which last for hours, and if not properly treated, may adversely impact males.

The Penny shop — 45 miles west of Vienna — was closed Tuesday in Krems an der Donau over fears of the four-inch black and red Brazilian wandering spider.

New York Post reported that the store manager called the fire department after spotting the spider, forcing the store personnel to seal the store’s banana crates.

The emergency department warned that the Brazilian wandering spider may have landed in Europe by hiding in bunches of bananas.

Officials could not find any such spider after an extensive search.

A spokesman for the Rewe retail group said: "Comprehensive cleaning and disinfection measures are now underway to prepare the store for reopening."

This wandering spider is one of the planet's most venomous and its bites can be fatal after causing hypothermia, blurred vision, convulsions, and, in some cases, erections.

In the Guinness Book of World Records, the spider in question is regarded as the world's most venomous animal.

Its scientific name — Phoneutria — means "murderess" in the Greek language.

The Brazilian spider is usually found in South American countries and is known for wandering into human spaces.

According to the New York Post report, the creature is one of the planet's most venomous spiders, and its symptoms can be fatal causing hypothermia, blurred vision, convulsions and, in some cases, erections.

The Brazilian spider's poison is being studied for those who have erectile dysfunction after it was found that a bite from one of the spiders can give male victims a four-hour erection.

Estimates suggest that some 4,000 people are bitten by the spider each year, with 0.5% of them proving fatal.



Health experts suggest that one bite from the spider can lead to cramping and tachycardia, or an increased heartbeat.

They are known as the wandering spider because they do not build webs, but instead walk the jungle floor at night looking for prey.