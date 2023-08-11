Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage fight to be held at Rome's Colosseum

A combination of images showing X (ex-Twitter) owner Elon Musk (right) and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. — AFP/File

The awaited cage fight between tech billionaire Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg faces frequent interesting developments as it nears and the latest update is quite the shocker.

Fans of both tech billionaires, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, are looking forward to their MMA fight, and organisers are planning to take the thrill up a notch by booking a historic location as the fight's venue because a historic fight calls for a historic venue.

According to The Sun, UFC CEO Dana White has claimed that he has held talks with senior officials in Italy to use the Colosseum in Rome, as the venue for the cage fight between the tech moguls.

Although Musk and Zuckerberg have yet to agree to a fight date despite their war of words online, White believes that whenever the fight may be held, the fight would generate $1 billion in revenue.

White discussed the plans on the latest episode of Mike Tyson's podcast, saying: “It’s real, it’s real, they do wanna fight. We were literally talking about the Colosseum for that fight. I actually did have a meeting with the minister of culture’s team in Italy to actually have that fight in the Colosseum, if it would happen," White said.

He described the fight as to be a genuine MMA fight, saying: "It would be MMA. We’re talking. No steroids, no steroids allowed; these guys would be drug tested."

White says the fight is "real" as he revealed that Zuckerberg "is a huge UFC fan, he trains. He’s an MMA fan," and he added that Musk "grew up doing judo, he’s a legit judo guy."

"This is one of those fights that, if we did do that, I would build a killer undercard with tons of great fights and them in the main event. But think about how big that fight is!" he continued.

While emphasising how "big" the fight is, White said: “Who doesn’t wanna see that fight? That’s the kind of fight your grandmother would watch. Donald Trump would have to fight Vladimir Putin for a fight to be bigger than that.”

The head of Meta claims to be prepared and has even constructed a training octagon in his backyard.

However, he claims that Musk has not yet replied to his suggested battle date of August 26. Additionally, Musk claims that before the fight can proceed, he will need an MRI and possibly surgery.

Musk believes he will learn more about his injury this week and is currently suffering from a neck and back issue. It appears that Musk has already staked his claim to the broadcasting rights should the fight happen.