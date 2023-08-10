Bobbi Althoff shares 'she just go for' Drake's coveted interview and it happened

Bobbi Althoff has finally opened up about how she scored her coveted Drake interview last month.



The 26-year-old influencer explained how her podcast, The Really Good Podcast, blew up despite only beginning in April in an interview with Cosmopolitan published Wednesday.

The mother of two remembers filming a TikTok video in which she offered $300 to anyone who could connect her with celebrities. After someone tagged him in her post, Althoff's first celebrity guest was actor Rick Glassman. Then she spoke with the comic Funny Marco. Drizzy, 36, enjoyed clips of her conversation with Marco and followed her on Instagram, according to Althoff. She then decided to go big or go home.

"I decided to just go for it and shoot my shot. I DMed Drake and asked if he wanted to be on my podcast, and he said yes," Althoff recalled. "He sent me his touring schedule, and I knew that I needed to make it happen fast, so my friend and I flew to Memphis two days after the original DM was sent to record the episode."

Althoff's interview with Drake has more than 10 million views on YouTube. She's been hailed for her deadpan humour since it was uploaded. Before her podcast debut, the influencer shared TikTok videos dating back to 2021, with content centered on her children and maternity experiences.

"There’s no prep, and that’s the fun of it," she elucidated when asked about her preparation for interviews. "I think that’s why celebrities are down to do it. They know it’s a character, and we just wing it. It’s not a real interview. I’m not trying to get hard-hitting information about you—I’m not trying to uncover anything. It’s just a conversation. It’s really a parody of a good interview."

She added, "I would definitely say I’m more of an entertainer and comedian. I’m the worst journalist, and I don’t claim to be one. The podcast is supposed to be entertaining. It’s fun for fans to see my guests in a way that they don’t normally see them."