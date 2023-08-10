Disney CEO Bob Iger 'personally committed' to resolve WGA, SAG-AFTRA strikes

SAG-AFTRA joined WGA at the picket lines last month

Disney executive Bob Iger said he is committed to reaching a settlement with writers and actors as the WGA’s protest hits the 100-day mark.

During the Mouse House’s quarterly earning calls on Wednesday, Iger declared, “Nothing is more important to this company than its relationships with the creative community. That includes actors, writers, animators, directors and producers.”

He went on to express his “deep respect” and “appreciation” at the vitality of the coterie, nearly a month after he slammed the strikes and called them “unrealistic.”

“I have deep respect and appreciation to how vital they are to the extraordinary creative engine that drives this company and our industry,” Iger shared. “It is my fervent hope that we can quickly find solutions to the issues that have kept us apart these past few months. And I am personally committed to working toward this result.”

Actors joined the WGA on the picket lines on behalf of the SAG-AFTRA on July 14 after failing to reach negotiations with the top brass of studios and production houses over better pay, working environment, and ensuring protection against the looming threat of artificial intelligence.

On July 13, a day before actors went on strike, Iger blasted the prospective work stoppage, saying, “It’s very disturbing to me. We’ve talked about disruptive forces on this business and all the challenges we’re facing, the recovery from COVID which is ongoing, it’s not completely back. This is the worst time in the world to add to that disruption.

“There’s a level of expectation that they have, that is just not realistic. And they are adding to the set of the challenges that this business is already facing that is, quite frankly, very disruptive,” he added at the time.