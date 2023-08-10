Maui fires claim 6 lives as hurricane Dora unleashes chaos in Hawaii

This image obtained from the County of Maui in Hawaii, shows a wildfire in Lahaina, on August 9, 2023. Hawaii wildfires fanned by winds from Hurricane Dora forced the evacuation late on Aug. 8. The National Weather Service reported that Dora, 500 miles (805kms) south of Hawaii was partly to blame for wind gusts above 60mph (97kph).

Tragedy strikes as raging wildfires fueled by gusty winds and Hurricane Dora's influence wreak havoc on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

The inferno has left six individuals dead, and authorities fear the toll may rise as search and rescue operations continue. The catastrophe of Maui fires prompted over 2,100 people to seek refuge in shelters, and power losses affected several shelters and hotels.



Maui Mayor Richard Bissen confirmed the grim news of the Maui fires destruction, saying, "We are still in a search and rescue mode, and so I don't know what will happen to that number." While the exact circumstances of the deaths remain undisclosed, the scale of destruction is evident. Lahaina, a tourist hotspot with 12,000 residents, has faced extensive damage, with many families displaced.

Acting Gov. Sylvia Luke issued stern warnings discouraging non-essential travel to the island. "This is not a safe place to be," she emphasised, as emergency shelters became overwhelmed, and resources strained to cope with the catastrophe of the Hawaii wildfires.

The Maui fires forced residents and tourists to take refuge in the ocean, while others faced harrowing evacuations. The Coast Guard conducted rescue operations, but the situation remains grim. Hurricane Dora, a Category 4 storm over 700 miles away, aggravated the Hawaii wildfires crisis by amplifying winds up to 60 mph, creating ideal conditions for the fires to spread.

As the National Weather Service issued red flag warnings, urging residents to secure property and prepare for power outages, Hawaii County reported over 14,000 customers without power. The dry conditions and fierce winds also sparked fires on the Big Island, further taxing emergency services.

With the Dora hurricane's winds subsiding and a high-pressure system weakening, the situation might improve, but the damage remains staggering. As Hawaii wildfires continue to rage, officials strongly advise against non-essential travel to Maui, and airports face a surge in passengers trying to escape.