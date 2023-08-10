The Continental Trailer: All you need to know about John Wick Spin off

The Continental, a spinoff of the John Wick movie, has its trailer out.



What is 'The Continental' about?

Colin Woodell plays the youthful concierge Winston Scott in the Peacock "John Wick" prequel series, which is called after the upscale hotel for assassins. According to the official synopsis, the three-part TV event is set in 1970s New York City, with Winston setting out on a dangerous course through the hotel's shadowy underground in a terrifying attempt to conquer the hotel where he will ultimately claim his future throne.

Who is in 'The Continental'?

Along with Peter Greene, Mel Gibson, Mishel Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb, and others star in the movie. The show premieres on Friday, September 22, and airs for two more weeks, ending on October 6.

Who are the creators of 'The Continental'?

Ken Kristensen also contributed to the development, writing, and executive production of "The Continental," which was created by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Shawn Simmons. Parts of the Lionsgate series are directed by Albert Hughes and Charlotte Brandstom, and according to Hughes, the series is titled "Disco Noir."

Basil Iwanyk, executive producer at Thunder Road Pictures, claims that the series further develops the textures of the "John Wick" world.

“The four ‘Wick’ films take place over a three-month span,” Iwanyk said. “John is either chasing, or being chased. There has been no time to take a breath, to allow the audience to dig deeper into the world and its denizens. In our show, ‘The Continental,’ we finally have space to explore these characters, how they became who they are, and how The Continental became the epicenter of this world.”

He continued, “Combine that with introducing new characters that are as compelling as any in the ‘John Wick’ universe. Action that’s crazy cool and inventive. Easter eggs that will excite the hardcore Wick fans. And what I love the most: a vision of ‘70s New York that embodies the sexiness, edginess, and visceral style that the franchise is known for. This show will look/sound/smell cooler than any show out there.”

In addition to writing the prequel show, "John Wick" creators Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, and David Leitch serve as executive producers.

On Peacock, "The Continental" will make its debut on September 22.

Watch 'The Continental' Trailer:



