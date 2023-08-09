We couldn't recognize him: Angel Carter on brother Aaron Carter's final moments

Angel Carter (L) laid bare her family's story of drugs and abuse that eventually snowballed to Aaron Carter's (R) death

Aaron Carter's twin sister Angel Carter has laid bare her family’s "painful" history as well as the tragic death of her brother.

Speaking to People, the 35-year-old shared how her family's peace was marred with alcohol abuse which resulted into her brothers Nick Carter and Aaron being catapulted into stardom.

"Fame and money took over our family," adding that it resulted into Aaron's addiction.

With Aaron having been arrested for drug possession and driving under the influence, following with a string of mental health issues stemming from the deaths of his sister and father, his spiral had long begun.

"I always felt like that was the beginning of the end," Angel said.

"Aaron was already in a bad place, but it was like a domino effect."

Recalling her brother's final years, Angel recalled being helpless over her brother's worsening condition as he would livestream videos whilst he had guns and abused compressed gas.

During those disturbing videos, he would tell how his family planned to kill him.

"I just kept waiting for him to snap out of it. But he never did."

"He wanted so badly to be happy,

"He really fought to the end, but he just had too many problems to be fixed. He’d become this person who we no longer recognized. I don’t even think he recognized himself."

Following his death on November 5, 2022, at just 34-years-old, Angel said that her mother did something unexpected: sharing photos of the scene of Aaron’s death.

"It was a true invasion of privacy and something that Aaron would’ve never wanted the public to see," Angel said, who has since not spoken to her mother.

"Aaron dying was the worst possible outcome for all of us. My brother deserves to be here."