Mark Zuckerberg says ‘not holding his breath’ for cage fight with Elon Musk

This combination of file photographs shows X (ex-Twitter) CEO Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. — AFP/File

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Tuesday that he was "not holding his breath" over a proposed cage fight with rival tech magnate and owner of X, formerly Twitter, Elon Musk, who has been relentlessly poking fun at the former in his social media posts.

In a post on the new social media app Threads, Zuckerberg suggested August 26 for the anticipated showdown with rival Elon Musk.

Following a post on X in which Musk told that he was training "throughout the day", Zuckerberg wrote, "I'm ready today... but he hasn't confirmed."

The launch of Threads resulted in the two becoming direct competitors in July.

Zuckerberg called the cage fight a ‘’funding secured’’ in his response to a Threads user asking if the fight had been mutually agreed upon. He made this comment in reference to the posts made by Musk in 2018, about his plans to take the electric car company Tesla into private lands.

Musk gives off further doubt about the cage fight, saying that the "exact date is still in flux", as he may need surgery on his neck and upper back.

The social media tycoons have been prompting each other in recent months, with Musk claiming on Sunday that their fight would be broadcasted live on his social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

He said any proceeds from a match would go to war veterans' charities.

When asked about what the point of the cage fight was by one X user, Musk responded, "It's a civilised form of war. Men love war."

Zuckerberg also responded back at the suggestion that the fight would be streamed on X, saying, "Shouldn't we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?"

The stakes are comparatively high after Meta, which also owns Instagram and Facebook, launched Threads in early July, drawing in more than 100 million sign-ups within days.

However, Zuckerberg also informed that the platform had lost more than half of its users by the end of last month.

On the other hand, Zuckerberg’s rival social media platform X has faced criticism on several occasions since its new owner Musk took over the firm and made a number of changes, such as forcing users to log in to view posts and carrying out mass firings at the company.